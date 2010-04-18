Clegg surges in UK election polls, giving labor most seats

Nick Clegg, who leads Britain’s third-biggest party, surged in four opinion polls, with one putting him in the lead, increasing the chances that no one will win a majority in the nation’s May 6 election.

Following a televised debate April 15, Clegg’s popularity jumped 12 percentage points to 32 percent, ahead of the Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Conservative leader David Cameron, according to a survey by BPIX. In polls by YouGov Plc, ComRes Ltd. and ICM, Cameron held the lead, though by a narrower margin than before.Because of the uneven distribution of votes, if the poll results were repeated on May 6, Brown would have the biggest bloc in Parliament. In the estimate by BPIX, Labor would have 267 seats, against 230 for the Conservatives and 121 for the Liberal Democrats.The debate “changed the game,” John Curtice, a professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, said in a telephone interview. “The Lib Dems are now much more serious players. This is a deeply unpopular government and the opposition hadn’t sealed the deal. Clegg was very effective at exploiting that.”In campaign appearances on Saturday, Cameron sought to break Clegg’s surge, while Labor signaled its willingness to govern with the third party.Cameron argued that a so-called hung parliament would be too divided to be effective. He echoed Clegg’s message, saying “The public are cynical, apathetic about politics and I don’t blame them.”“Problems cannot be solved by Gordon Brown, they cannot be solved by a hung parliament,” he said in Gloucester, in the southwest of England.Brown told supporters in Milton Keynes that the campaign is “wide open”, and Labor officials indicated a willingness to partner with the Liberal Democrats.“We have to kill this argument that coalition government is dangerous,” Home Secretary Alan Johnson said in an interview with the Times.After visiting a hospital near London, Clegg said “a growing number of people are starting to hope that real change and real fairness is possible.”In the BPIX poll for the Mail on Sunday, Cameron had 31 percent support and Brown 28 percent. BPIX surveyed 2,149 people online April 16-17. No margin of error was provided.In the YouGov poll for the Sunday Times today, support for the Liberal Democrats rose 11 percentage points to 29 percent in the past week. The Conservatives slipped seven points to 33 percent, while Labor dropped two points to 30 percent. YouGov interviewed 1,490 adults on April 16-17. No margin of error was given.The ICM poll for the Sunday Telegraph had the Liberal Democrats gaining seven points from April 13, to 27 percent. Labor dropped two to 29 percent, with the Conservative Party down three points to 34 percent, its lowest rating in an ICM poll since September 2007, the newspaper said.The Conservatives’ support dropped 4 percentage points to 31 percent, and Labor fell 2 points to 27 percent in the ComRes survey of 1,006 adults taken April 16 and April 17. Liberal Democrats gained 8 points to a total 29 percent, according to an e-mail detailing the results released by ComRes.Two more debates will follow in the next two weeks.“Suddenly we’re in uncharted waters,” The Sun quoted YouGov Chairman Peter Kellner as saying. “The Lib Dem surge throws this election wide open.”(Source: Bloomberg