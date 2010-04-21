Majlis warns president on excessive imports

TEHRAN – 116 MPs gave the president a written warning about the excessive import of consumer goods, agricultural produce, and livestock.

“This issue has damaged the domestic production sector,” MPs stated in their warning released on Wednesday.Lawmakers have criticized the government for unrestrained import of commodities such as sugar, rice, fresh fruits, chicken, cotton and dried milk.MPs maintain that the import of these commodities not only has inflicted irrecoverable financial damages to farmers, producers, and stockbreeders, but also has resulted in the transmission of diseases.The MPs also called on the president to take practical measures to reduce the unprecedented rising trend of goods smuggling into the country that has placed the producers on the verge of bankruptcy.