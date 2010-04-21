Poland's presidential poll set for June 20

WARSAW (AFP) – Poles will vote in a snap presidential ballot June 20 after the air-crash death of Lech Kaczynski, with surveys tipping the country's liberal interim leader Bronislaw Komorowski as a shoo-in.

Parliamentary speaker Komorowski would score 49 percent of the first-round vote against the 26 percent result of possible conservative contender Jaroslaw Kaczynski -- the deceased president's identical twin -- according to a poll published Wednesday by Poland's Rzeczpospolita broadsheet daily.Both politicians outpaced all possible rivals across the political spectrum.A poll in Wednesday's tabloid Fakt showed Komorowski would effortlessly dominate a second-round vote with 55 percent against Kaczynski's 32 percent.Should no candidate win over 50 percent of valid votes on June 20, a run-off round must be held on July 4 between the top-ranked two.Under Polish law Komorowski, 57, became the acting head of state after Lech Kaczynski, his wife Maria and scores of other top Polish political and military figures died April 10 in a presidential jet crash near Smolensk, western Russia. There were no survivors among the 96 people on board.A regular presidential election was in any case due by October, with Komorowski already tapped to run for Poland's governing liberal Civic Platform (PO).He was expected to easily defeat the deceased conservative Lech Kaczynski, a highly divisive figure at home and abroad whose popularity flagged after his victory in 2005.But in the wake of the tragic crash, all eyes are now on Jaroslaw Kaczynski, 60, who was prime minister in 2006-2007 in tandem with his presidential sibling.Deeply unpopular following his highly controversial stint in office, Jaroslaw Kaczynski is widely expected to run for president in the wake of his twin's death although he himself has made no public statement regarding his political future since the tragic crash.His opposition conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party is to pick its presidential candidate Saturday.Under the law, the names of all candidates must be presented to Poland's electoral commission by Monday.“In my view, Jaroslaw Kaczynski is the natural candidate,” Maks Kraczkowski, secretary of PiS' political strategy council, told Poland's PAP news agency.“But the decision lies with him,” he added.Political scientist Stanislaw Mocek told AFP he was convinced Jaroslaw Kaczynski would run.“He will want in a sense to fulfil the political destiny of his late brother. And PiS doesn't have any other candidate with enough clout,” he added.Poland's deputy speaker of parliament and ex-defence minister, Jerzy Szmajdzinski, of the opposition ex-communist Democratic Left Alliance, also died in the crash. He had been due to stand in the autumn ballot, but his party is now scrambling to find another candidate.Ex-prime minister Waldemar Pawlak leader of Poland's PSL farmers' party and current economy minister in the country's two-party coalition government, threw his hat into the ring Wednesday.Polls do not give him any serious chance of victory against either Komorowski or Kaczynski.Eight days of national mourning declared after the Smolensk crash brought rare unity to Poland's fractious political scene.But commentators in Warsaw have forecast a high-pitched election campaign typical of Polish politics over coming weeks.“Politics is back in Poland and with it comes conflict, arguments and -- let's have no illusions -- scandal-mongering battles,” wrote Wojciech Maziarski, chief editor of the Polish edition of Newsweek.