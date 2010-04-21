Thai 'Red Shirts' rule out talks with govt.

BANGKOK (AFP) – Thailand's “Red Shirt” protesters on Wednesday ruled out talks with the government, despite a looming crackdown that has prompted them to fortify their rally base with home-made barricades.

Jatuporn Prompan, a leader of the anti-government campaigners who are pushing for fresh elections, said talks were “out of the question” after street clashes in Bangkok earlier this month that left 25 people dead.“It's impossible to hold negotiations between killers and those who have been killed,” he said.Entrances to the vast Reds encampment, which has engulfed Bangkok's upscale retail district, were blocked with barriers made from bamboo poles and car tires draped with plastic sheeting.Piles of sharpened bamboo sticks and broken paving stones have been stockpiled, triggering fears of new confrontations with security forces.Tensions are running high after April 10 clashes, sparked by a failed attempt to dislodge the protesters, which left 19 Red Shirts, five military and one foreign journalist dead.The Reds said they are now braced for fresh action from security forces, who have warned they will use tear gas and live rounds if necessary against the protesters, who have mounted rolling street rallies since mid-March.Protesters, who are pushing for the ouster of a government they say is the tool of the nation's elites, have denied allegations they are hoarding weapons, and hit out at army warnings that troops are authorized to use lethal force.“The government is subtly preparing for a brutal crackdown on us. Please stop trying to find a reason to kill innocent people,” said leader Nattawut Saikuar.“Anyone with common sense can see that we cannot fight against assault rifles like M16s armed only with sharpened bamboo,” he said. “We are not terrorists but have come here empty-handed to call for democracy.”Protesters were forced Tuesday to cancel plans to march from their base to the nearby Silom financial district after thousands of troops descended with assault weapons and razor wire to secure the area.Hundreds of members of the security forces and Red Shirts are now facing off at the perimeter of the two zones, separated by a long stretch of the makeshift barricade.Protesters waved flags, played music and rallied the crowd in speeches broadcast over large speakers, while overhead armed troops patrolled from pedestrian walkways screened off with black netting.Besieged shopping centers and hotels have been forced to close amid the mayhem, worsening the damage to the economy of the tourist paradise and its reputation as the “land of smiles”.In Thailand's northeast, the heartland of the anti-government movement that erupted among the rural poor, a thousand protesters on Wednesday halted a military train carrying soldiers, heavy equipment and weapons.Railway officials said the Reds mistakenly believed the soldiers and equipment were destined to be used in the Bangkok crackdown, but that they were actually headed for Thailand's south where a separatist insurgency is raging.Government spokesman Panitan Wattanayagorn said that although negotiations were the best way out of Thailand's crisis, there was little chance the two sides would sit down together.“There have been several attempts to connect with the Red Shirts. I'm sure you are fully aware how difficult it is to talk to them in a unified manner,” he said.Talks earlier this month ended in failure after Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva's offer of elections at the end of the year was rejected by the Reds, who want immediate polls.The protesters are mainly supporters of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted in a 2006 coup and is living in exile to avoid a jail sentence for corruption.The Reds, who draw much of their support from the rural poor, say Abhisit's government is undemocratic because it came to power in a parliamentary vote after a court ruling removed Thaksin's allies from office.Photo: Red Shirt supporters of ousted premier Thaksin Shinawatra gather on Silom Street on April 20, 2010 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Getty Images)