N.Korea releases memorandum on nuclear activity

SEOUL (Dispatches) -- North Korea says it will not produce nuclear weapons to excess or engage in an arms race and is ready to join an international non-proliferation campaign as a nuclear armed state.

""It will manufacture nukes as much as it deems necessary but will neither participate in nuclear arms race nor produce them more than it feels necessary,"" the North Korean foreign ministry said in a memorandum published by state media, reported AFP.The North will join international nuclear disarmament efforts ""with an equal stand with other nuclear weapons states,"" it said.The North will ""as ever make consistent efforts for the denuclearization of the world including the Korean Peninsula"" regardless of whether the six-party forum is resumed or not, it said.The stalled six-nation disarmament talks, grouping the two Koreas, China, Japan, Russia and the United States, were last held in December 2008.The North announced in April 2009 it was quitting the forum and staged its second nuclear test a month later.Analysts and a former North Korean official said Wednesday that the recent statements are hint of preparation for another nuclear test.The South Korean cable network YTN reported this week that North Korea has been preparing since February to conduct a test in May or June.Meanwhile, South Korean Foreign Minister Yu Myung-hwan said Wednesday the country's hosting of the Nuclear Security Summit in 2012 is meant to deliver a message of warning to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Seoul’s Yonhap News Agency reported.Seoul was chosen as a host to the next round of the summit, initiated by the U.S. President Barack Obama with an aim to eventually rid the world of nuclear arms and seek cooperation on deterring nuclear terrorism threat.---2 N.Koreans arrestedAuthorities arrested two North Koreans for allegedly posing as defectors to South Korea and plotting to assassinate the top-ranked North Korean official ever to defect to Seoul, officials said Wednesday.Hwang Jang Yop, a former senior member of the North's ruling Workers' Party who once mentored leader Kim Jong Il, defected to the South in 1997. He has written books and given lectures condemning Kim's regime as totalitarian and now lives under tight secrecy in South Korea.On Tuesday, Seoul prosecutors arrested two North Korean army majors for entering South Korea by posing as ordinary defectors with an alleged mission to kill the 87-year-old Hwang, according to Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.Hwang returned to Seoul earlier this week after a rare trip to the U.S., where he harshly criticized North Korea's authoritarian communist regime.It was his second trip to the U.S. South Korea's previous liberal governments restricted his overseas travel because of worries that his criticism of North Korea could complicate efforts to reconcile with Pyongyang, and he could become a target for assassination. South Korea's current conservative government lifted that ban, saying it amounted to a human rights violation.