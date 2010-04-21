Indian CENTRAL BANK lifts interest rates

MUMBAI (REUTERS)— The Indian central bank raised important interest rates a quarter of a percentage point Tuesday to fight inflation, as analysts had expected, signaling it would gradually tighten monetary policy to sustain growth and manage record government borrowing.

The central bank lifted the reverse repo rate, at which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system, to 3.75 percent and raised the repo rate, at which it lends to banks, to 5.25 percent.The Reserve Bank of India also raised its cash reserve ratio requirement for banks by a quarter of a percentage point to 6 percent, effective Saturday, which will drain 125 billion rupees, or $2.8 billion, from the financial system.The central bank said inflation developments were “worrisome,” but it forecast wholesale price inflation would moderate to 5.5 percent by the end of the current fiscal year in March 2011.It also said it expected 8 percent growth for the current financial year.The rise in interest rates follows a quarter-point increase in mid-March when India became the second Group of 20 economy, after Australia, to lift interest rates as the global economy recovered from the financial crisis.“With the recovery now firmly in place, we need to move in a calibrated manner in the direction of normalizing our policy instruments,” said Duvvuri Subbarao, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India.Some economists said that while the central bank’s 8 percent growth forecast was realistic, the bank might have been too optimistic in its prediction that inflation would come off current highs over the course of the year. “The policy statement is not hawkish enough to address the concerns on the inflation front,” said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at the Bank of Baroda in Mumbai. “I feel R.B.I. at this juncture is more constrained by the management of the government’s record borrowing program.”A gradual approach to tightening could politically benefit the government, which has traditionally been more concerned with keeping up fast growth than with clamping down on inflation, despite rising protests about high food prices.Price pressures are spreading beyond food to the costs of fuel and manufactured goods like cars. Inflation in March reached 9.9 percent year-on-year, its fastest pace in 17 months.Only China is growing faster among major economies, and analysts expect the Indian central bank to continue increasing interest rates throughout the year to pull them back toward pre-crisis levels.The central bank is under pressure from the government not to raise rates aggressively, as the government is worried that could dent economic growth and also complicate its borrowing, which will reach a record $100 billion in the current fiscal year.