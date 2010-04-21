UK jobless benefit claims fall more than expected

LONDON (Bloomberg) -- UK unemployment fell more than economists forecast in March, giving a boost to Prime Minister Gordon Brown as he fights the tightest election for more than three decades.

The number of people collecting jobless benefits fell 32,900 from February to 1.54 million, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday in London. The median forecast in a Bloomberg News survey of 26 economists was for a 10,000 drop. A separate measure of unemployment climbed to a 16-year high.Brown is trying to regain ground in a three-way race for the May 6 election by arguing the economic recovery is too fragile to tackle the record budget deficit this year. His Labour Party has lost support to David Cameron’s Conservatives, who want to cut spending this year, and a resurgent Liberal Democrat party led by Nick Clegg. The three leaders face each other tomorrow in the second of three live televised debates.“There’s something for everyone in the data,” said David Tinsley, an economist at National Australia Bank in London and a former Bank of England official. “The claimant count is falling, but it wouldn’t take much for someone to riposte that with claims on the level of unemployment.”The pound rose 0.4 percent from Tuesday and was trading at $1.5426 as of 10:17 a.m. in London.---------------Opinion pollsPolls published Tuesday showed Labour slipping into third place after a surge in support for the Liberal Democrats following Clegg’s performance in the first debate on April 15.The results mean Labour could win the most seats in Parliament and remain in power with the support of the Liberal Democrats. Economists at Citigroup Inc. said this week a minority government may find it hard to tackle the budget deficit, which rivals that of Greece at almost 12 percent of gross domestic product, leaving sterling and gilts at risk.In February, the number of jobless claims fell by 40,100 instead of the 32,300 drop originally reported. The decline was the largest since June 1997. In March, the claimant count rate fell to 4.8 percent, the lowest since June last year, from 4.9 percent.The report may fuel speculation that the Bank of England will have to raise interest rates at a faster pace than previously thought. Inflation climbed to 3.4 percent last month, breaching the upper limit of the Bank of England’s target. Some central bank officials showed concern at the prospect of a prolonged bout of faster inflation when they met earlier this month, according minutes published on Wednesday.------------------Labor-market slackThe report shows there’s still slack in the labor market. A wider survey-based measure of unemployment based on International Labour Organization counting methods rose 43,000 to 2.5 million in the three months through February, the highest level since 1994.The 8 percent jobless rate, up from 7.8 percent in the previous period, compares with 9.7 percent in the U.S. and 10 percent in the 16-nation euro region.“The first headline was that the claimant count had fallen and I thought that sounded like good news, but then on a second look the ILO unemployment number has actually gone up,” former Bank of England policy maker David Blanchflower said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “So this is not quite as good as we first thought.”