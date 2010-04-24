European stocks fall on budget deficit, Nokia drops

European stocks fell for a second week as the euro area’s budget deficit widened to more than double the European Union’s 3 percent limit in 2009, led by Greece and Ireland, offsetting better-than-expected results from companies including Ericsson AB and Volvo AB.

Greek banks sank as Moody’s Investors Service cut Greece’s sovereign rating. Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc rose 16 percent as BofA-Merrill Lynch Global Research added the stock to its “most preferred” list and it may consider a share buyback. Nokia Oyj sank 14 percent as it cut its margin forecast.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slipped 0.2 percent to 267.42 this week, a second weekly loss. The VStoxx Index, which gauges the cost of using options to protect against declines in the Dow Jones Euro Stoxx 50 Index, rose to 24.7953 on April 22, reaching the highest level in almost two months.“Equity markets were very volatile as concerns over Greece swung sentiment and as, eventually, markets forced the Greek government’s hand,” said Neil Dwane, who helps oversee about $80 billion as chief investment officer at Allianz Global Investors’ RCM unit in Frankfurt.“Elsewhere many corporate results were strong. Valuations in Europe remain quite attractive relative to global areas but the euro and Greece do overlay sentiment.”National benchmark indexes fell in 10 out of the 18 western European markets. Germany’s DAX rose 1.3 percent and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.9 percent, while the U.K.’s FTSE 100 retreated 0.4 percent. Greece’s ASE dropped 6.9 percent.The total budget gap for the 16-nation euro region widened to 6.3 percent of gross domestic product last year, the biggest since the introduction of the euro in 1999, from 2 percent in 2008, the European Union’s Luxembourg-based statistics office said on April 22. At 14.3 percent of GDP, Ireland had the largest shortfall, while Greece’s deficit was 13.6 percent, higher than the government’s April 7 forecast of 12.9 percent.The following day Greece called for activation of a financial lifeline of as much as 45 billion euros ($60 billion) this year in an unprecedented test of the euro’s stability and European political cohesion. The appeal for help from the European Union and International Monetary Fund follows a surge in borrowing costs to what Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou called unsustainable levels that undermine efforts to cut a budget deficit of more than four times the EU limit.National Bank of Greece SA declined 13 percent to 11.52 euros. EFG Eurobank Ergasias SA lost 11 percent to 5.63 euros. Moody’s lowered Greece’s rating to A3 from A2, four grades above junk, and put a negative outlook on Greek debt.(Source: Bloomberg)