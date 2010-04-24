Iranian artists shine at Italian contests

TEHRAN -- Seven Iranian book illustrators and graphic designers were awarded at two contests held by Italy’s Teatrio Cultural Association.

At the Illustration Contest, which was on the theme of “The Cannonball Lady”, works by three Iranian artists from Shabaviz Publication were honored.Pegah Kazemi received honorary mention from the contest and illustrations by Nasim Azadi and Golnaz Servatian were selected for the contest’s catalogue.At the Graphics Contest entitled “Venice Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow”, creations by Parastu Haqqi, Mahshid Darabi, Roya Oladhaji and Marjan Qaemi were selected for publication in the contest’s catalogue.The Teatrio Cultural Association was established in March 1988 with the 1st edition of the Biennial Exhibition of the Illustrated Book for Children. Teatrio promotes exhibitions, competitions, illustration workshops and seminars and in this way grants numerous requests on behalf of famous and young illustrators.