THE HINDUSTAN TIMES (INDIA) What does America have to hide?

Here is a hypothetical situation. Imagine that the Indian police arrest a man who had advance knowledge of the 9/11 plot... Naturally, the U.S. would want to extradite this person so that he could be tried in a U.S. court for his involvement in one of the worst acts of terrorism in recent times. Assume now that India not only refused to discuss the extradition but also denied the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) any access to the suspect… Take our scenario further. Imagine now that even as the U.S. seethes at being denied access to this important link in the 9/11 case, India announces that it has done a deal with the man… I have spent some time outlining this scenario because it closely parallels something that has actually happened: except that in this case, the terrorist was involved in 26/11, not 9/11. And it is not India that is refusing to extradite him but America that has told us to go take a flying jump. It is not difficult to see why the case of David Headley evokes such strong emotions among Indians. For us, 26/11 is as important as 9/11 is to Americans… America is behaving very strangely in the David Headley case. It has something to hide. And it is scared of what Headley could reveal.