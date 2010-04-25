Hamilton: Victory is close

Lewis Hamilton insists the top of the podium is within his reach as the Formula One season gathers pace.

After the opening four grand prix of the season, McLaren driver Hamilton has had to watch team-mate Jenson Button take the praise following his race wins in Australia and China.Reigning world champion Button now sits top of the drivers' championship, 10 points ahead of Mercedes pilot Nico Rosberg and 11 clear of Hamilton and Fernando Alonso for Ferrari.But Hamilton is confident he is on the brink of taking his first chequered flag of the season.""Jenson's a great driver and we can really learn from each other, and that's what I think has really helped us to develop this car into a frontrunner,"" said Hamilton.""We've got a lot of experience between us, but we're both always learning, and I still think this car can improve.""We have a lot of developments in the pipeline, with quite a few changes for Barcelona (Spanish Grand Prix on May 9) and I think we can be right up there.""Most of all, I know I can win races in this car. It still feels so planted, more than any Formula One car I've driven, and I'm sure those victories will come.""Hamilton was right behind Button in Shanghai, crossing the line just 1.5 seconds adrift to complete Britain's first one-two since 1999, and McLaren's first since the 1997 Italian Grand Prix.(Source: Skysports)