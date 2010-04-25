Iran bans foreign names for national movies

TEHRAN -- The Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has forbidden using foreign names for national film productions.

Deputy Culture Minister for Cinematic Affairs Javad Shamaqdari sent a letter to the culture ministry’s Supervision and Evaluation Office (SEO) on Saturday, demanding the ban.The ban also includes films currently in production, SEO Director Alireza Sajjadpur said.A delegation from the culture ministry including Shamaqdari visited Ayatollah Ebrahim Amini in Qom on Friday.“Previously, I had promised to lead Iranian cinema to a position that in two or three years, most of our films would be pure,” Shamaqdari said during the visit.“We are trying to implement restrictions in order to get rid of the malevolence resulting from these problematic films,” he added.He said that they have provided alternative ways to lead Iranian cinema toward producing films that would promote Islamic culture.“(Iranian) filmmakers do not possess the necessary familiarity with religion, so we will try to connect them to ulama and religious experts in order to make the cinema more fruitful in this regard,” Shamaqdari noted.“Filmmaking is a slippery slope but we will try to allow masjid-attendees and Basijis to enter the field,” he added.The Iranian culture ministry also wants increased control over theatrical performances.Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Hamid Shahabadi, who was appointed to the position in early March, has said that a video copy of every play must be viewed by a team of experts from the ministry to gain a performing license.