Obama leads memorial for U.S. mining dead

BECKLEY (AFP) -- U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday paid tribute to 29 men killed in the worst U.S. mine accident in decades, and pledged “to do what we must do” to ensure mine safety.

Obama was joined by Vice President Joe Biden at the ceremony in West Virginia, where the deadly blast ripped through a mine run by Massey Energy, the country's fourth largest coal producer, on April 5.“We cannot bring back the 29 men we lost. They are with the Lord now,” Obama said after holding individual meetings with the families of each miner.“Our task, here on Earth, is to save lives from being lost in another such tragedy. To do what we must do, individually and collectively, to assure safe conditions underground. To treat our miners the way they treat each other -- like family. For we are all family and we are Americans,” he said to loud applause.Obama has blamed the disaster on “a failure, first and foremost, of management,” but he has stressed that there was “also a failure of oversight.”He warned last week that the owners of the mine “should be held accountable for decisions they made and preventive measures they failed to take.”Sunday's ceremony steered clear of such accusations, instead focusing on the tragedy that has shaken this community and paying tribute to the miners and their families.Relatives of the men each took their turn to hang a mining helmet on one of 29 white crosses lined up before a stage that was adorned with photographs of each man.West Virginia Governor Joe Manchin said the ceremony was a chance to honor the strength of the miners.“They were strong in stature, they were strong in character, they were strong in their love for you, they were strong in courage,” he said. “Today is our chance to be strong in their honor.”Obama said the entire nation shared the pain experienced by the community.“We have been mourning with you throughout these difficult days,” he told them. “Our hearts have been aching with you.”He paid tribute to the men, saying they endured hard work and hardship to provide for their loved ones.“It was all for the families. It was all for you,” he said. “These miners lived -- as they died -- in pursuit of the American dream.”He said emails and letters had poured into the White House, asking him to keep the men in his thoughts.“Never forget, they say, miners keep America's lights on. Then, in these letters, they make a simple plea: don't let this happen again.”“How can we fail them? How can a nation that relies on its miners not do everything it is power to protect them?” he said. “How can we let anyone in this country put their lives at risk by simply showing up to work; by simply pursuing the American dream?”West Virginia Senator Jay Rockefeller promised new legislation to ensure better mine safety.“We will learn exactly what happened, we will get answers, and we will pass legislation that meets the requirements of those answers, and we will do it for you.”Massey Energy has been hit with dozens of safety violations over the years, including 57 in March alone, and paid out 4.2 million dollars in criminal and civil fines last year.It has said it had a good safety record and promised a thorough investigation.Coal is a vital fuel in the energy-guzzling United States -- almost 45 percent of U.S. electricity was produced by coal-burning plants in 2009.West Virginia produces 165 million dollars of coal annually, second only to Wyoming in the west, and mining remains a vital part of many states' economies.