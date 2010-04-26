Young Iranian artists to hold exhibits in Tehran and Paris

TEHRAN -- Young Iranian artists will be holding their “Revelation” exhibit simultaneously in Tehran and Paris opening on April 30.

The exhibit, focusing on improvisation in drawing sketches, will be set up in Tehran’s Gallery 66 and in JTM Gallery in Paris, director of Gallery 66 Ali Bakhtiari told the Persian service of ISNA.This joint project, initiated by Bakhtiari and the French researcher Pia Camilla Copper, is going on display after four months of studies.The exhibit features a group experience by young artists who tried to discover their mental states, revealing their subjective ideas and turning them into objective ones, Bakhtiari said.Creations by Elaheh Bakhtiari, Shapur Puyan, Mahta Saqafi, Vahid Chamani, and Neda Zare will be among the artwork in the show.The exhibit will run through May 30 at the venue located at No.142 Somayyeh Avenue, between Mofatteh and Ramsar streets.RM/YAW END MN