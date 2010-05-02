Japan joins group of Russia’s top ten foreign investors

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti) -- Japan joined the group of Russia’s ten largest foreign investor countries in 2009, with its investment reaching over $8 billion, Industry and Trade Minister Viktor Khristenko said on Sunday.

“In 2009, the volume of Japanese investment in Russia doubled to $8.3 billion,” Khristenko said at a meeting between the heads of Russian and Japanese regions.Khristenko said that although bilateral trade hit a record $30 billion in 2008, it contracted more than 50% last year due to the global economic crisis.The minister said both countries needed to continue developing cooperation in such large areas as energy efficiency, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and outer space.The development of business relations between Russia and Japan is hindered by the absence of a peace treaty between the two countries.Tokyo’s continued claim over four South Kuril Islands (Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai) has so far prevented Russia and Japan from signing a formal peace treaty to end World War II hostilities.