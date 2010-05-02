Bosisio given two-year doping ban

Italian Gabriele Bosisio was on Wednesday hit with a two-year doping ban by the Italian Olympic Committee (Coni) after testing positive for the banned blood-booster EPO.

The 29-year-old ex-LPR team-mate of disgraced former Tour of Italy winner Danilo Di Luca, also serving a dope ban, tested positive in a surprise out of competition test last September.His ban will run until October 5, 2011 while he was also fined 9,625 euros.Bosisio's greatest moment in cycling came in 2008 when he held the leader's pink jersey at his home Tour of Italy for a single day.(Source: Bangkokpost)