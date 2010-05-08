Iranian diplomat rejects spy reports: report

TEHRAN — The Iranian ambassador to Bahrain has described reports that Iran has been spying on Kuwait as fabricated and pure lies, a Kuwaiti newspaper reported on Saturday.

In an interview with Al-Wasat daily, Amir Abdollahian, Tehran’s envoy to Manama, repudiated the role of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in spy activities in Kuwait.“Such reports are simply fabricated, biased, baseless and purely fictional,” he underlined.“Iran strongly denies any involvement or relations between any of its institutions and entities with Persian Gulf states’ nationals in any sort of unofficial activities,” he explained.On May 1, Kuwait’s Al-Qabas daily said that security agencies in Kuwait have busted a spy cell working for Iran.Citing high-ranking security sources, the daily added Kuwait has arrested at least seven men in this regard. Al-Qabas said the cell had spied on Kuwaiti and U.S. military installations for Iran’s Islamic Republic Guards Corps.The Iranian Embassy in Kuwait said in a statement on May 2nd that the spy report was baseless and aimed at harming ties between the two countries, and “diverting the attention from the real threat to the area,” which is Israel.The Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought to consolidate ties with the neighboring states particularly those of the Persian Gulf region, the Abdollahian explained