JetBlue forms partnership with South African Air

NEW YORK(AP) – JetBlue has formed a partnership with South African Airways that will allow travelers to fly on both airlines with a single ticket.

Starting May 12, JetBlue customers will be able to travel to 40 international cities served by South African Airways. South African Airways passengers will be able to connect to JetBlue’s destinations in the U.S., Caribbean and South America. South African Airways currently only flies to New York and Washington D.C. in the U.S.Customers will be able to check their bags to their final destination and receive boarding passes for both carriers’ flights upon check-in with either JetBlue in the U.S. or South African Airways in southern Africa.JetBlue Airways Corp. already has similar deals with American Airlines and Irish carrier Aer Lingus. These partnerships are beneficial to airlines because they allow them to expand their available destinations without added costs. They also feed more passengers into their respective networks.