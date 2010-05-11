Eight presidents will attend G15 summit in Tehran

TEHRAN – In addition to special guests at least eight presidents from the three continents of Asia, Africa and America will attend the G15 summit in Tehran next Monday.

Some G15 members are represented by their vice presidents, deputy prime ministers, or foreign ministers, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast said during a weekly press briefing.Prior to the heads of state meeting, the G15 foreign ministers will meet in Tehran on Saturday.Economic cooperation between G15 members, exploring new avenues for cooperation between the countries in the three continents, and a review of international developments will feature in the high-profile summit meeting, Mehmanparast said.The Group of 15, a group of 17 developing countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, was set up to foster cooperation and provide input for other international groups.It is comprised of Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Jamaica, Kenya, Nigeria, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.----Iran advises Arab officials to avoid unthinking remarks ---The senior Foreign Ministry official also advised the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council chief not to coin up fake name for the Persian Gulf, warning that unthinking remarks will be met with strong reaction.“We have advised regional countries’ officials to make well-considered and well-thought-out remarks, because ill-considered remarks will be costly” for them, Mehmanparast told reporters.He added, “Baseless and extreme remarks will be followed by strong reaction.”However, Mehmanparast said all such undocumented claims by Arab officials stem from the anger of the United States, and some other Western countries which have failed to achieve their goals in the region.The spokesman said Western countries are worried about the warming of ties between Iran and the Arab neighbors.