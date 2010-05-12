WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Barack Obama and Afghan President Hamid Karzai met at the White House on Wednesday in a show of unity aimed at patching over differences at a pivotal time in the nearly nine-year-old war.

Backing away from a publicly tough approach to Karzai widely believed to have backfired, the Obama administration was giving the Afghan leader the red-carpet treatment on a four-day visit seen as crucial to shoring up the U.S.-led war effort.The White House talks were meant not only to reassure the Afghan leader of a long-term U.S. commitment to his government but also to persuade a skeptical American public and Congress that the war is worth fighting and funding.Washington had criticized Karzai openly in recent months for tolerating government corruption and the Afghan leader lashed back with a series of anti-Western diatribes.While U.S. concerns about corruption have not faded and questions remain whether Karzai can be a reliable partner, the Obama administration is now making a concerted effort to handle such matters in private and treat the Afghan president with more respect in public.U.S. officials, mindful that alienating Karzai would risk the support they need from Afghans to make the U.S. war strategy work, choreographed the optics of his visit to help restore trust and boost Karzai's stature.Flanked by Marine guards, Karzai stepped out of a black limousine and into the White House where he was to spend several hours with Obama and appear at a joint news conference, an honor usually reserved for the most important U.S. allies.Karzai's visit comes as the U.S. military gears up to complete a troop buildup in Afghanistan in a bid to beat back a resurgent Taliban, stabilize the country and then fulfill Obama's pledge to start bringing troops home in July 2011.Photo: U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai (L) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, May 12, 2010. (Reuters photo)