New Philippines president facing multiple challenges

MANILA (ABC Radio Australia) -- With victory all but in the bag, the new President of the Philippines, Senator Benigno Aquino, is now turning his attention to an even bigger challenge .. delivering on his campaign promises. One of the biggest issues he'll face is rooting out corruption, and there's also rampant unemployment and spiralling Government debt to bring under control. Despite those hurdles and problems with voting machines on polling day, there's no doubt about his right to rule.

Aquino’s success has been welcomed by business leaders in the Philippines. As well as campaigning on delivering improved investment conditions, he told the many millions of Filipinos living in poverty he would make their lives better. He went as far as to put those promises in writing.Meanwhile, Aquino started to pick up nominees for a graft-free Cabinet. He promised Wednesday to travel overseas less, investigate corruption and renew peace talks on ending decades long insurgencies.