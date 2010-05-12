Morgan Stanley’s Gorman denies bank misled CDO buyers

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman denied allegations the U.S. bank misled investors about mortgage derivatives it sold them.

The firm is being probed by U.S. prosecutors over whether the bank misled clients when it sold them collateralized debt obligations as its own traders bet that the value of the securities would drop, the Wall Street Journal reported.The New York-based firm hasn’t been contacted by the Justice Department, Gorman told reporters in Tokyo.Wall Street firms are facing unprecedented scrutiny from lawmakers and prosecutors over whether they missold CDOs linked to the subprime mortgages that caused the credit crisis.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is fighting a lawsuit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which alleges the firm misled investors about a mortgage-linked security in 2007.“We should expect to see a whole slew of cases appear through the rest of the year,” said Ralph Silva, an analyst at London-based Silva Research Network, which specializes in financial services firms.(Source: Bloomberg)