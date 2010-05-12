Nissan expects FY profit growth on record global sales

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Dow Jones) -- Nissan Motor Co. Wednesday reported a much narrower net loss in the fiscal fourth quarter and gave a brighter outlook for this fiscal year as it targets record global vehicle sales on the back of growth in China and the U.S.

Japan's third-biggest car maker by volume posted a net loss of Y11.6 billion in the three months ended March 31, narrowing from a net loss of Y276.9 billion in the same quarter in the previous year. Operating profit came in at Y82.7 billion, rebounding from an operating loss of Y230.4 billion a year earlier.For the full fiscal year ended March, Nissan said it returned to profitability for the first time in two years, posting a net profit of Y42.39 billion after a massive loss of Y233.71 billion in the previous year.The figures are the latest sign of a recovery in Japan's auto industry after the global financial crisis, when a collapse in demand and a rising yen led automakers to sharply scale down production and cut costs.“Though we are still operating in crisis mode, Nissan is well on track toward complete recovery,” Nissan President and CEO Carlos Ghosn said at a press conference.Nissan has also joined larger local rivals Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. in forecasting a continued recovery in earnings. For the current fiscal year through March, the company expects 254% growth in net profit to Y150 billion, a 12% increase in operating profit to Y350 billion and a 9.1% rise in sales to Y8.200 trillion. Nissan's figures come a month after it unveiled a new tie-up with Germany's Daimler AG (DAI), inviting it to join its alliance with France's Renault to seek further economies of scale.The auto maker, which is based in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, also aims to take a lead in the electric car market with the rollout of its new Leaf hatchback, which has received solid pre-orders ahead of its launch later this year.In the quarter ended March 31, Nissan said that sales soared 22% to Y2.138 trillion in the quarter from Y1.751 trillion. In volume terms, the company's global sales jumped 30% to 1.01 million vehicles in the quarter. Sales in China soared 48% from a year earlier, while sales in North America jumped 26% and those in Japan increased 17%.The Japanese car maker aims to lift global sales 8% to 3.8 million vehicles for the current fiscal year. That would be a record, topping the current all-time high of 3.77 million in the fiscal year ended March 2008. The company is looking for a 14% rise in sales in the booming Chinese market by broadening its lineup and rushing to increase production capacity to catch up with rapid demand growth.Ghosn showed optimism about the overall Chinese auto market, which showed 58% growth in the January-March quarter.“We are not worried about the market calming down,” he said. The company also aims to increase U.S. sales by 15% through new models such as the Quest minivan, and projects a 5% decline in domestic sales due to the termination of government buying incentives in September. The company reports its earnings under Japanese accounting standards.