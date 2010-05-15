Oil minister to answer to MPs on joint oil, gas fields

TEHRAN – Oil Minister Masoud Mirkazemi will appear before the Majlis Energy Committee on Tuesday to respond to lawmakers’ questions concerning oil and gas projects.

He is expected to talk about inadequate and improper planning in exploitation of joint oil and gas fields.Iran is lagging far behind Qatar in extracting gas from the South Pars Gas Field. Iraq has also signed contracts with major oil giants for extracting oil from joint oil fields with Iran.In his capacity as Oil Minister Mirkazemi has been under fire from MPs for some time.As commerce minister in Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s first administration, MPs were critical of his performance and even called for his impeachment though he narrowly managed to evade the bid