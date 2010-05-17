Volcanic ash grounds 1,000 European flights

Volcanic ash from Iceland grounded 1,000 flights and delayed hundreds of thousands of passengers in parts of northern Europe on Monday, although forecasters said the situation would improve during the week.

Several of Europe's busiest airports, including London's Heathrow and Schiphol in Amsterdam, were closed for several hours due to fears the ash could damage jet engines and bring down aircraft.Eurocontrol, the European air traffic agency, said about 1,000 flights out of a total of 28,000 in Europe had been canceled on Monday, but it offered passengers hope that the disruption will soon pass.Dutch airspace was reopened from 7 a.m. ET and Schiphol airport's check-in counters were operating again in anticipation, although an airport spokesman said it may take a while longer for flights to resume.London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports reopened after overnight closures, but passengers were warned to expect long delays and cancellations through the day.The same Icelandic volcano's ash last month prompted a number of European countries to close their airspace for nearly a week and travel chaos ensued in Europe and beyond.British flights face further disruption on Tuesday when BA cabin crew are due to strike in a long-running dispute over pay and working practices. Their union and BA managers were holding last-minute talks in London to avert the strike.In Ireland, aviation officials said Dublin airport would reopen at 7 a.m. ET and the conditions looked likely to improve.More than 100,000 flights were canceled across Europe last month because of the volcanic ash forming a cloud over the continent. Millions of people were stranded and airlines, already battered by the global economic downturn, lost $1.7 billion, the International Air Transport Association has said.The volcano under the Eyjafjallajokull glacier in Iceland has been erupting for weeks and the ash plume has reached heights of 25,000 feet.Photo: Passengers sleep in their seats during a closure of airspace over Edinburgh airport, Scotland May 17, 2010. (Photo: REUTERS/David Moir)