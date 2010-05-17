Iranian entries for Cannes Film Market suffer from mismanagement: distributor

TEHRAN -- The director of Shahrzad International Film Distribution Company Katayun Shahabi lamented over the mismanagement of the distribution of Iranian films at the Cannes Film Market.

She told the Persian service of MNA that Iranian officials should provide adequate funding for attending such important events as the Cannes Film Market throughout the year due to intense competition.“The Iranian film market faces problems in introducing and distributing films in foreign markets, I hope that officials provide needed facilities for international distribution of Iranian films,” she mentioned.“Unfortunately many buyers have criticized the poor quality of some films which are offered at the market,” she lamented.She also mentioned that the global economic situation and the volcanic ash cloud drifting across Europe led to a decline in this edition of the Cannes Film Market.“Ointment” by Alireza Davudnejad, “All My Mothers” by Ebrahim Saeidi, “Mark Park” by Baktash Abtin and “We get used to” by Mohsen Ostad-Ali Makhmalbaf are among the films offered by the Shahrzad Company.The Cannes Film Market runs from May 12 to 21 May on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival in France.