Seditious efforts have been quelled: intelligence minister

TEHRAN – Intelligence Minister Heydar Moslehi has said security forces have managed to quell the post-election disturbances.

After the presidential election in June 2009, the defeated candidates’ remarks about the results of the election provoked unrest and the opposition groups staged sporadic protests for some months.“Sedition has been brought to an end by suppression,” Moslehi told reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday.Moslehi, who was responding to the recent calls by the opposition’s websites for staging new round of protests on the anniversary of the presidential election on June 12, said in dealing with the opposition leaders the Intelligence Ministry will follow the system’s policies.On the reports about the arrest of the head of Mir-Hossein Mousavi’s bodyguards, he said he is not informed of it.Asked about the visit of the three arrested Americans with their parents, he said Iran has allowed the mothers of three American nationals, who have been arrested on the charges of espionage, to meet their children on a humanitarian ground and the U.S., which claims to be the upholder of human rights, should reciprocate this move.Pointing to the Mehdi Hashmei Rafsanjani’s case, he said his arrest warrant has been issued and he will be arrested upon entry into the country.Commenting on the West’s attempts to impose new sanctions on Iran regardless of the Tehran agreement on nuclear fuel swap, he said most of political experts are of the opinion that Tehran’s initiative has “disarmed” the Western powers and now they are now trying to find a way out of the current situation.