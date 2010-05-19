Merkel seeks EU rules after German short-selling ban

BERLIN (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel laid out proposals to gain control over “destructive” financial markets, after she imposed a unilateral ban on naked short- selling that sent stocks and the euro sliding.

Merkel, opening a parliamentary debate on Germany’s contribution to a $1 trillion bailout to backstop the euro, said faster budget cuts, tougher penalties for countries that flout the rules and the orderly insolvency of euro-region states are among the measures Germany will put to European Union partners on May 21.“The lack of rules and limits can make behavior in financial markets driven purely by the profit motive destructive and lead to an existential threat to financial stability in Europe and even the world,” Merkel told lawmakers in Berlin on Wednesday. “The market alone won’t correct these mistakes.”Merkel’s coalition is seeking to build momentum on market regulation amid public opposition to Germany’s share of the Greek and euro-region bailouts. The coalition parties, reeling from a regional election loss on May 9 that cost Merkel her control of the federal upper house, fell to their lowest combined support in 10 years in a Forsa poll released on Wednesday.Germany brought in a ban on naked short-selling and speculation on European government bonds with credit-default swaps on Wednesday, sparking investor anxiety about increasing regulation.