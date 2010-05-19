Saudi power demand to triple to 121,000 MW

Electricity demand in Saudi Arabia is expected to triple to 121,000 megawatts from 40,000 MW currently, a top government official said on Tuesday.

“The electricity demand is expected to increase from about 40,000 megawatts to 121,000 megawatts in year 2032...This is driven by the population growth and by the forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the country,” Abdullah Al-Shehri, governor for regulatory affairs at the Electricity and Cogeneration Regulatory Authority (ECRA).“The liquid fuel consumption is also expected to increase and this is a concern to us because petroleum is one of the major sources of revenue for Saudi Arabia and we do not want to see much of it used internally for producing electricity, but to provide alternatives to this,” Shehri said in a presentation at an industry event.Shehri added that the national gas supply is expected to remain at the current level.The kingdom has said it is investing SR300 billion ($80 billion) to boost installed power capacity to 67,000 MW by 2020, up from 46,000 MW now.(Source: Reuters)