Iran may readjust forex basket, official says

TEHRAN – Iran's foreign exchange basket may undergo changes due to the recent rises of the dollar against the euro, the deputy Iranian Central Bank governor stated.

Hamid Borhani told the Mehr News Agency that because of the depreciation of the euro and the increase in value of the dollar in domestic and international markets, the Central Bank will make changes in the forex basket.He clarified that the intensity of alterations is undetermined yet and talks about 50 percent euro and 50 percent dollar in the forex deposit are untrue.In September 2009, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad ordered the use of the euro instead of the dollar as the basic foreign currency in the Forex Reserve Fund calculations