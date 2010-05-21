FCC won't say wireless industry provides 'effective competition'

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday released its annual report on competition in the mobile space, but rather than draw any firm conclusions about the industry, the commission chose to instead highlight trends in mobile wireless, a move that aggravated mobile providers and consumer groups alike.

“Rather than reaching an overarching, industry-wide determination with respect to whether there is 'effective competition,' (in the mobile industry), the report complies with the statutory requirement by providing a detailed analysis of the state of competition,” the report said.Every year, the FCC is required by Congress to deliver a report examining competition in the mobile industry. For the past 13 years, the commission has found that sufficient competition exists. This year's report was a little different in that FCC researchers also included newer technologies like messaging and wireless broadband in their analysis.“Because each of the interrelated segments of the mobile wireless ecosystem has the potential to affect competition, this report analyzes competition across the entire mobile wireless ecosystem, including, for the first time, in-depth analyses of 'upstream' and 'downstream' market segments, such as infrastructure and devices,” the report said.As a result, the findings do “not seek to reach an overly simplistic yes-or-no conclusion about the overall level of competition in this complex and dynamic eco-system,” FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said in a statement. “Instead, the report complies with Congress's mandate to assess market conditions by providing data on trends in competition and choice over time.”What did they find? The FCC identified a half dozen trends in mobile, including innovation in the application and devices space, a transition to a more data-centric market, the need for mobile broadband spectrum, maturation of the mobile voice segment, continued industry concentration, and robust capital investment that is declining relative to the size of the industry.This year marks the first year of reduced voice usage, likely due to an increased use of messaging and data usage, the report found. People are still talking, however. At the end of 2008, 90 percent of Americans had a mobile phone and they used them to talk for an average of 709 minutes every month.(Source: PC Magazine)