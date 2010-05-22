Erdogan sends letters to 26 countries on nuclear deal

ANKARA (Agencies)– The Turkish prime minister has written letters to the leaders of 26 countries explaining that a nuclear swap deal signed by Iran, Turkey, and Brazil would help resolve the nuclear standoff between Tehran and the West.

The letters were sent to all permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said on Saturday.Under the deal signed on Monday, Iran would send most of its low-enriched uranium to Turkey in exchange for fuel rods for the Tehran research reactor.UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said in Istanbul on Friday that he hoped the deal would open the way to a negotiated settlement of Iran’s row with the West over its nuclear program.According to the agreement, the first batch of Iran’s uranium would arrive in Turkey within a month.Turkey and Brazil -- both currently non-permanent members of the UN Security Council -- and Iran have urged a halt to talk of further sanctions because of the deal.But the five permanent members of the UN Security Council reached an agreement on a draft resolution on a new set of sanctions against Iran that Washington handed to the Security Council on Tuesday.Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a letter to U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday that described the uranium swap deal as opening the door for a diplomatic solution to the nuclear standoff with Iran.Brazil also insisted on Friday that it still sees room for a negotiated solution to the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program.“You need to give it some time to work,” Brazilian Foreign Minister Celso Amorim told foreign correspondents in his office.Brazil’s top diplomat said Washington and other Western powers had prodded Brasilia to try to revive the UN fuel swap deal proposed last October.“We were encouraged directly or indirectly… to implement the October proposal without any leeway and that’s what we did,” said Amorim.In a letter to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva two weeks ago, U.S. President Barack Obama said an Iranian uranium shipment abroad would generate confidence.“From our point of view, a decision by Iran to send 1,200 kilograms of low-enriched uranium abroad would generate confidence and reduce regional tensions by cutting Iran’s stockpile,” Obama said, according to excerpts from the letter translated into Portuguese and seen by Reuters.Also on Friday, the European Union’s top diplomat, Catherine Ashton, said Iran has shown “indications” that it is ready to talk about its nuclear program.“We have seen indications that Iran may be willing to meet with the E3+3,” Ashton said in a statement, referring to the three EU nations of Germany, Britain and France, along with Russia, China and the U.S.Aside from Germany, all are permanent veto-wielding members of the Security Council and are declared nuclear weapons powers.