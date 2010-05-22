The column ‘Persian Press Review’ features the headlines and leading articles carried by Farsi dailies.

Saturday’s headlines:JAM-E JAM: Police busts 410 offices of pyramid scheme firmsAFARINESH: No official should think he is above criticism for his actions, says National Inspectorate Organization headIRAN: New wave of dust storms on the way to Tehran, announces deputy head of Environmental Protection OrganizationABRAR: Obama will send an important letter to IAEA about Iran, announces Turkish prime ministerEBTEKAR: We will not approve nationalization of the Islamic Azad University, says deputy Majlis speaker Mohammad-Reza BahonarASRAR: Adoption of new resolution against Iran is possible, says Mohammad-Reza BahonarPUL: Commerce ministry disapproves of rise in import tariffsTAFAHOM: If the recession continues, capital will flow out of housing sectorJOMHURI-E ESLAMI: Iran says it will continue to enrich uraniumJAHAN-E SANAAT: Oil price plunges by $17; oil exporters alarmedKHABAR: Administration disobeys the hijab law, says MP Ali MotahhariKHORASAN: Iran wins Asian Boy’s Volleyball Championship for the third timeSIASAT-E ROOZ: Nuclear fuel swap off if sanctions imposed, says deputy Majlis speakerSHARQ: Hijab should be among the entry requirements for university students, says Ayatollah JannatiKAYHAN: Turkey and Brazil strongly object to new draft resolution against IranHAMBASTEGI: Iran’s letter about Tehran agreement on nuclear fuel swap will be presented to IAEA director on MondayAFTAB-E YAZD: Who has said the enemies have been checkmated (by Tehran initiative for nuclear fuel swap), MP asksLeading articles:JOMHURI-E ESLAMI in its editorial has commented on the Tehran declaration on nuclear fuel swap. Considering the illegitimate demands of the United States, it is not a wise move that Iran ships its LEU to Turkey. Turkey is not the right location for nuclear fuel swap because NATO forces are present in Turkey and the U.S. has influence over Turkey and the International Atomic Energy Agency, and Washington can take advantage of its influence and act as it sees fit. In conclusion, the writer proposes that Iranian officials should scrap the Tehran nuclear deal. The Iranian officials have announced that Iran is capable of producing 20 percent enriched nuclear fuel, so it is not necessary that Iran import nuclear fuel and can cancel the agreement.RESALAT in its editorial has analyzed the U.S. president’s policy toward Iran. After Obama took office, he made some positive moves toward Iran, but the post-election incidents and the wrong analyses and consultations misled him and his subsequent actions and remarks ruined his positive moves. The small window which was opened after thirty years of soured relations between Tehran and Washington was closed by Obama’s wrong analysis. The writer goes on to link his article to the Tehran declaration on nuclear swap, saying by presenting this initiative Iran smartly, accurately and delicately conveyed a message to the West that it is willing to interact with the Western world. Iran’s initiative had the potential to reopen the window of opportunity which was closed by Obama’s mistakes. In conclusion, the writer asks: will the world receive this message which calls for interaction instead of confrontation?DONYA-E EQTESAD in its editorial has predicted volatile days for Tehran Stock Exchange. Currently, Tehran Stock Exchange is not the barometer of Iran’s economy and does not react to the fall in the value of euro (which makes up a large part of Iran’s foreign exchange savings). It seems that Iran’s stock market has not been affected due to the fact that June and July are the months in which Iranian firms hold their general meetings and offer dividend. But after the general meetings and the implementation of subsidy reforms, the stock market will probably face some fluctuations.PUL in its editorial has voiced concern about the recent remarks by the former central banker about the funds needed for implementation of the subsidy reform plan. Tahmasb Mazaheri has implicitly warned that the administration seeks to borrow from the central bank to provide the funds needed for a trial phase of the subsidy reforms in three provinces. This move directly goes against the ratified plan in Majlis, because according to the law the administration can use only the savings from the subsidy eliminations to pay cash subsidies to the target groups.