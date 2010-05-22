UK foreign, defense ministers visit Afghanistan

LONDON (Reuters) – Ministers from Britain's new coalition government were in Afghanistan on Saturday for talks with President Hamid Karzai and to get a first-hand look at the situation there, the government said.

Foreign Secretary William Hague, Defense Secretary Liam Fox and International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell will talk to Afghan ministers, meet British troops and visit a British-funded development project, the Foreign Office said.The delegation has arrived in Afghanistan, the BBC reported on its web site.The Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government formed after Britain's May 6 election says its top foreign policy priority is the strategy for Afghanistan, where Britain has 9,500 troops battling Taliban insurgents.The aim of the visit is to “gain a better understanding of the situation in Afghanistan, of the options going forward, and of the further work we need to do,” the Foreign Office statement said.The ministers' visit follows a change in NATO's command structure in southern Afghanistan announced on Friday. Almost all British troops fighting in Afghanistan will answer directly to a U.S. commander as part of the restructuring.Britain has the second largest foreign military contingent in Afghanistan after the United States. Some 285 British soldiers have died in Afghanistan since 2001, when the NATO mission there was launched.Hague flew to Washington for talks on Afghanistan and other issues with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton within days of being appointed. Karzai came straight from a high-profile trip to Washington for talks with Cameron in Britain last weekend.photo: Afghan Foreign Minister Zalmai Rassoul (C) speaks as British Foreign Secretary William Hague (L) and Defence Secretary Liam Fox listen during a news conference in Kabul May 22, 201