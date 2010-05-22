UN body probes possible Koreas truce violation

The United Nations Command launched a probe Saturday on whether the sinking of the 1,200-ton Cheonan South Korean ship was in violation of the Korean War truce agreement.

Representatives from 11 countries — South Korea, United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, France, New Zealand, Turkey, Denmark, Switzerland, and Sweden — will review findings of a multinational investigation into the sinking and determine the scope of any North Korean armistice violations, U.N. Command spokesman Kim Young-kyu said.Pyongyang denounced the investigation as a “bogus mechanism.” North Korea’s National Defense Commission has demanded that South Korea “immediately” and “unconditionally” accept the North’s own team of investigators and “clarify the truth in the eyes of the world.”An international team of civilian and military investigators declared Thursday that a North Korean submarine fired a homing torpedo on March 26, ripping the Cheonan in two. Fifty-eight sailors were rescued, but 46 died — South Korea's worst military disaster since the 1950-53 Korean War.South Korea’s English language daily JoongAng Daily headlined Saturday: “Military measures on the table.” According to the daily the South is under a Level 2 alert, which indicates the presence of a vital threat against national security. Level 1, the most serious alert, has not been issued since the Korean War ended in 1953.In a press conference Friday, Defense Minister Kim Tae-young called North’s denials “preposterous” and described the attack as “an act of brutality.”----Clinton in ChinaU.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton started her China visit with a tour of World Expo this weekend while her aides elsewhere made the case that China must back punitive measures against North Korea.Clinton on Friday warned North Korea that “this will not be and cannot be business as usual,” urging an international response.However, Clinton said it’s premature to talk about options before meeting with Chinese and South Korean leaders over next week.The Strategic Economic Dialogue (S&ED) next Monday and Tuesday between China and the United States is not expected to bring breakthroughs, as the two power grapple with North Korea and other contentious global troubles.Led by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, 200-strong Obama administration team are expected to discuss China’s trade policies and yuan exchange rate.Iran and North Korea are likely to dominate the “strategic” half of the talks between Clinton and her Chinese counterpart, led by Dai Bingguo, a State Councillor who advises leaders and, inside government, outranks the Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi, according to China Daily.When Clinton wraps up her meetings in China next week, she will stop in Seoul to give public backing to President Lee Myung-bak. By then, aides said, there will be clarity on what steps he plans to take.Photo: President Lee presides over the National Security Council meeting at Cheong Wa Dae on Friday to cope with findings that North Korea sanks the Cheonan with a torpedo. (Photo: The Korea Herald