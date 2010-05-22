Torpedo tension

The evidence that a North Korean torpedo sank the South Korean gunboat Cheonan last March would seem to be conclusive. Certainly the international community led by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, a former South Korean foreign minister, has been open in its condemnation of the Pyongyang regime. However, calls for yet further sanctions are pretty well meaningless. China holds the key to resolving the standoff with this maverick and isolated regime and for the moment Beijing is merely counseling calm.

Officially the Chinese want to examine for themselves the evidence produced by an international team that included American, Australian and British experts. Of particular significance will be the remains of what is said to be a North Korean torpedo found near the sunken wreck of the Cheonan. It might yet be argued that this was fired at some date before the loss of the South Korean patrol boat. Certainly the North Koreans are vigorous in their denial of responsibility and say they want to send their own team to examine what has been found.None of this really matters because Pyongyang’s brinkmanship with its nuclear weaponry and its missile tests has rendered the regime entirely untrustworthy. This is a country whose rulers survive by maintaining a state of siege in a highly militarized society where fully one million of its 24 million inhabitants is part of the armed forces. Only China has the power to bring the regime of Kim Jong-il to heel and even to an end. At the moment there seems no inclination to do either.Yet Beijing’s calculations may well be changing. Historically the Korean peninsular has fallen within the Chinese sphere of influence though later occupied by the Japanese. Today’s two Koreas are still officially at war, more than half a century after a conflict which saw US-led United Nations forces backing the South pitted against Chinese and Soviet forces backing the North. Washington’s commitment to the defense of the South is why the US military is still stationed on the peninsular and so represents a challenge to the re-establishment of Chinese influence there.If China decides that the economic and geopolitical benefits of abandoning the Pyongyang regime and the reunion of Korea outweigh the cost of sustaining it, then it would still be a relatively simple matter to halt the flow of essential supplies including oil ad power and food which enable the North to survive. If however Beijing delays too long, the window of opportunity may close, since Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal is in reality as much of a threat to its neighbor China as it is to other surrounding states. The regime has already threatened war if further sanctions are introduced as a result of the Cheonan sinking.China would certainly not welcome any such eventuality, especially if it might itself at some point be characterized as Pyongyang’s enemy. It indeed looks increasingly as if in its tolerant relations with North Korea, China is tossing a live grenade from hand to hand, ever less sure of when it might explode