Mahram overpowers Astana Tigers in FIBA Asia Champions Cup

Iran’s Mahram basketball team beat Astana Tigers from Kazakhstan in the 21st FIBA Asia Champions Cup on Saturday.

Defending champion Mahram beat the Kazakhstan representative 77-49 in its opening match at the Al Gharafa Stadium in Doha.Mahram is scheduled to play Iraq’s Dohuk on Monday.A total of 10 Asian teams are divided into two groups and the top four teams from each group will advance to the next stage.Reigning champion Mahram, Smart Gilas of the Philippines, Astana Tigers from Kazakhstan, Iraq’s Dohuk and Al Rayyan of Qatar are in Group A.Group B consists of Al Riyadi of Lebanon, Al Jalaa of Syria, Jordan’s Applied Science University club, Al Nasr of the United Arab Emirates and Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia.The winner of the tournament will proceed to The FIBA World Club Championship which will be held in the Chinese cities of Chengdu and Nanjing in October with eight teams participating