Singapore Air profit jumps more than sixfold on traffic pickup

Singapore Airlines Ltd., the world’s second-largest carrier by market value, said fourth-quarter profit surged more than sixfold as travel demand picked up.

Net income climbed to S$278 million ($197 million), or 23.1 cents a share, in the three months ended March from S$41.9 million, or 3.5 cents, a year earlier, the airline said in a statement. The result topped the S$190 million average of three analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.Singapore Air posted a second straight quarter of profit and averted its first annual loss in at least two decades, as the economic recovery brought passengers back.The revival in demand has prompted airlines such as Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. to forecast “strong” results this year and Air France-KLM Group, Europe’s largest carrier, to aim to break even.“Things are looking up for the airline with the recovery in traffic,” said Steven Lim, who manages about $200 million at Daiwa SB Investments in Singapore. “I am optimistic about the recovery we’re seeing from premium travel.”Fourth-quarter revenue was little changed at S$3.34 billion.Singapore Air flew about 4.07 million passengers in the quarter, up from 3.91 million a year earlier. It filled 80 percent of its total available seats compared with 71.2 percent the year before. Passenger yield, or the average price a traveler pays to fly one kilometer, was 11.1 Singapore cents compared with 11.8 cents a year earlier.“Advance bookings for travel in the year ahead are encouraging, especially in business class,” the carrier said in the statement. “Yields for both passenger and cargo should keep pace with the growth in demand.”Full-year profit sank to S$215.8 million from S$1.06 billion the previous year, with revenue dropping to S$12.7 billion from S$16 billion.Spending on jet fuel, the carrier’s biggest item of expenditure, dropped 23 percent to S$996.5 million in the quarter, helped by a smaller fuel-hedging loss. The carrier said it plans to hedge at least a fifth of its fuel requirements.The carrier declined 1.7 percent to S$14.16 in Singapore trading ahead of the earnings announcement. The stock has fallen 5.2 percent this year, compared with a 6.8 percent decline in the benchmark Straits Times Index.Cathay Pacific said on May 10 it expects “strong” 2010 results because of a revival in cargo and premium-class demand. This week, Air France-KLM said it aims to break even this year as travel picks up, while Jet Airways (India) Ltd., the nation’s biggest airline, said a rebound in first-and business-class demand may continue over “the next few quarters.”Premium revenue for the industry is starting to show “some significant growth” and by the end of the first quarter, it had risen 30 percent from the year before, estimated the International Air Transport Association.Singapore Air said it plans to pay a final dividend of 12 Singapore cents a share, after omitting the interim payout. For the previous year, the company paid total dividends of 40 cents.(Source: Bloomberg)