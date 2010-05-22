Gallery owner Masumeh Seyhun dies at 75

TEHRAN -- Gallery owner and artist Masumeh Seyhun died at her home of a cerebral hemorrhage. She was 75 years old.

“My mom left the hospital two days ago and she passed away at 9 pm at home Friday night,” her son Nader told the Persian service of FARS.Monir Nushin was born in 1934 in Rasht. She changed her name to Masumeh Seyhun after her marriage.She was married to artist Hushang Seyhun, the former head of the Faculty of Fine Arts of the University of Tehran. She was an artist and promoter of visual arts in Iran.She established Seyhun Gallery in 1966, one of the foremost galleries in Tehran. The gallery played host to exhibits by great contemporary artists including Sohrab Sepehri, Masud Arabshahi, Reza Mafi, and Hossein Zendehrudi.Seyhun’s funeral procession will begin Sunday in front of her gallery located on Vozara St. She will be laid to rest in Behesht-e Sakineh in Karaj, a city 40 kilometers west of Tehran.