Iran will pull out of nuclear deal if sanctioned: Larijani

TEHRAN – Parliament speaker Ali Larijani threatened on Saturday that if the U.S. goes ahead to approve new sanctions against Iran at the Security Council or the Congress the Tehran nuclear declaration will be annulled.

According to the Tehran nuclear declaration signed between Iran, Turkey and Brazil last Monday, Iran would send most of its low-enriched uranium to Turkey in exchange for fuel rods for the Tehran medical reactor.However, only one day after the signing of deal the five permanent members of the UN Security Council reached an agreement on a draft resolution on a new set of sanctions against Iran that Washington handed to the Security Council.“If the United States take an adventurous move at the Security Council or Congress all efforts by Turkey and Brazil will be undermined,” Larijani told a meeting on Saturday.“If you really sought an approach why did you ridicule the two important countries of Brazil and Turkey?” Larijani asked Washington and other permanent members of the Security Council.Iran had first insisted that, since it did not trust the West it only wanted a fuel exchange take place inside Iran and refused to deposit its low-enriched uranium in Turkey.“Iran had first told the friendly countries of Brazil and Turkey that we do not ‘trust’ Americans and due to this reason we do not agree with storing enriched uranium in Turkey,” Larijani explained.He added, “Now, the truthfulness of Iran’s view has been proven to all.”Larijani went on to say that probably, through such commotions, the U.S. and certain European countries are seeking to adopt a “selective” approach toward the Tehran declaration.“Majlis announces unequivocally… its support for Tehran declaration is dependent on observing all the provisions of the declaration.”The former nuclear negotiator also said if the Tehran agreement is not respected fully Majlis will revise “decision on the quality of Iran’s cooperation with the agency (IAEA).”Brazilian Foreign Minister Celso Amorim said on Friday that Washington and other Western powers had prodded Brasilia to try to revive the UN fuel swap deal proposed last October.“We were encouraged directly or indirectly… to implement the October proposal without any leeway and that’s what we did,” Amorim told foreign correspondents in his office.In a letter to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva two weeks ago, U.S. President Barack Obama said an Iranian uranium shipment abroad would generate confidence.“From our point of view, a decision by Iran to send 1,200 kilograms of low-enriched uranium abroad would generate confidence and reduce regional tensions by cutting Iran’s stockpile,” Obama said, according to excerpts from the letter translated into Portuguese and seen by Reuters.Larijani said after the U.S. asked Turkey and Brazil “in writing” to enter negotiations with Iran as intermediaries Iran accepted the nuclear fuel exchange upon requests by “friendly” countries of Turkey and Brazil but the permanent council members “suddenly” and “deceptively” agreed on drafts of sanctions resolutions against Iran.Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Iran’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, has described the UN Security Council’s recent decisions on Iran as a historic mistake