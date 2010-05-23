Police chief’s term extended for two years

TEHRAN – In a decree issued on Sunday Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei extended the term of police chief Ismail Ahmadi Moqaddam for another two years.

Ahmadi Moqaddam was appointed as police chief in the summer 2005 after Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the current Tehran mayor, resigned as police chief to run for president.The Supreme Leader also on Sunday appointed Brigadier General Akbar Ebrahimzadeh as the deputy commander of the joint chief of staff for Basij affairs.The Leader also expressed appreciation for efforts made by Brigadier General Mohammad-Bagher Zolghadr who previously held the post