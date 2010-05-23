Shell lifts crude oil production warning: Nigeria

Royal Dutch Shell PLC says it has lifted a crude oil production shortfall warning after making repairs to damaged pipelines in Nigeria's restive southern delta.

Shell had issued a statement saying the fire and leaks on its subsidiary's Trans Niger pipeline forced it to declare ""force majeure"" on production of Bonny Light oil for May and June.That meant it was impossible for the oil major to cover the promised supply from the field.A Shell spokesman said Saturday that the oil major had lifted the warning.The major pipeline runs through the oil-rich Niger Delta. Shell's Nigerian subsidiary faces regular attacks there by militants who have targeted pipelines, kidnapped petroleum company workers and fought government troops since 2006.(Source: Businessweek.com)