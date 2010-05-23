Ribery signs new five-year Bayern deal

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has signed a new five-year contract with the club, putting an end to speculation that he would leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Ribery's future has been the subject of much debate over the past 12 months, with Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona all linked with a move for the French international.But the winger, who has been an integral part of Bayern's successful season - helping the club to win a league and cup double and reach the Champions League final - has committed his future to the Bavarians until at least 2015.(Source: ESPN)