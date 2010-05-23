FTSE 100 slips on eurozone outlook

LONDON (AFP) -– London shares closed lower on Friday as deep unease set in among investors over the economic outlook for the 16-nation eurozone as it grapples with its worst ever crisis.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index recovered from slumping under 5,000 points at around 12:30 -- its lowest level since October -- to end just 0.20 percent lower at 5,062.93 points.“Panic seems to be taking over as traders dump stocks and push the FTSE through the 5,000-point level,” said ETX Capital trader Manoj Ladwa.“Sentiment has turned extremely bearish (negative) as any rallies are now being used as an opportunity to sell.”Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) was the most traded stock, seeing 378 million shares change hands, followed by the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), which saw 232 million units switch owners.The day's best performing security was Xstrata, which added 56.8 pence -- or 6.36 percent -- to end on 950, followed by fellow miner Fresnillo, which gained 35 pence -- or 4.29 percent -- to finish at 850.Oil giant BP was the session's biggest faller after Thursday's gains, losing 22.1 pence -- or 4.18 percent -- to close at 506.7, followed by medical devices developer Smith and Nephew, which shed 23.5 pence -- or 3.68 percent -- to end at 614.5.Meanwhile, the pound slipped against the euro while it gained against the dollar.At 17:20, the pound was trading at 1.151 euros, down from 1.160 at the same time on Thursday, while sterling stood at 1.447 dollars, up from 1.433 over the same period.