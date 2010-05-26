Israel's big secret exposed

For decades Israel has jealously guarded the secrets of its nuclear reactor in Dimona and anything to do with its arsenal of nuclear warheads, estimated to be in the hundreds.

It had persistently refused to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, allow international inspection of its facilities or even admit to being a nuclear power. Ambiguity regarding the nuclear issue has been the cardinal policy followed faithfully by all Israeli governments.In fact anything the world knows today about Israel’s nuclear activities remains unofficial, uncorroborated and incomplete. Those who dared expose the secret, like Israeli whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu, ended up paying dearly. Vanunu, who revealed important information about Israel’s nuclear program to The Sunday Times in 1986 was kidnapped in Rome, smuggled to Israel, where he was tried, found guilty and sentenced to 18 years in prison.And one of the best books on how Israel fulfilled its nuclear ambitions is Michael Karpin’s “The Bomb in the Basement,” published in 2007 and based on his research for a documentary released in 2001 on the same subject. But in his introduction, Karpin admits that the manuscript for the book was submitted to Israel’s military censorship for inspection and that important references and information were eventually deleted. He says that the chief censor, an army general, is entitled by law to block publication of anything that might, in the censor’s judgment, damage Israel.Such is Israel’s determination to keep its nuclear secret under the lid. And yet no one doubts that Israel has, for decades now, acquired what Karpin calls “the ultimate deterrent weapon.”So it was a big setback, a debacle and a huge embarrassment for Israel that The Guardian published an exclusive report on Monday, backed by declassified South African documents, revealing that Israel offered to sell nuclear warheads to Pretoria’s apartheid regime in 1975.The documents will be included in a book, to be published next week, entitled: The Unspoken Alliance: Israel’s secret alliance with apartheid South Africa. The author, American academic Sasha Polakow-Suransky, is the one who managed to dig-up the documents and get the South African government to declassify them, despite Israeli protests.Evidence provided by Polakow-Suransky from various sources confirms that top-secret meetings had taken place between Peres, then defense minister, and South Africa’s Defense Minister P.W. Botha, now deceased.These stunning revelations provide the first official documentary evidence of Israel’s possession of nuclear weapons. Even worse, it implicates the government in a scheme to sell nuclear warheads to another country, in this case the apartheid regime of South Africa.No effort of damage control will be enough to divert attention from Israel’s nuclear capabilities, especially as the international community prepares to discuss nuclear non-proliferation in the Middle East next week in New York. These latest revelations will almost certainly be used by many countries to focus attention on Israel’s irresponsibility as a nuclear power and the dangers it poses to world and regional security by refusing to sign international agreements and open its facilities to independent inspectors.The Guardian’s report, based on Polakow-Suransky’s documentations, is the biggest blow to Israel’s secretive nuclear activities since the Vanunu affair. But it comes at a time when Israel’s defenders are busy trying to impose new sanctions against Iran for failing to meet international demands about its own nuclear program.The two cases are strikingly different. Iran’s intents remain innocuous. It has assured the world that it is developing a peaceful nuclear program and that it has no intention of building a bomb. Moreover, Iran is still engaged with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and is a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation agreement. It has recently reached a deal, brokered by Turkey and Brazil, under which it had accepted to ship quantities of its low-enriched uranium to Turkey in exchange for highly enriched nuclear fuel needed to power its medical research reactor in Tehran.The world should not treat these latest revelations lightly. If the international and regional will is to ensure non-proliferation of nuclear weapons in the Middle East, then there is only one culprit with a devious track record: Israel. The South African documents prove that Israel has nuclear weapons and that it was willing to supply them to another country.There is a conspiracy of silence and complicity surrounding Israel’s nuclear arsenal. Israel has tried to keep its secret buried for many decades in spite of mounting circumstantial evidence that it had developed nuclear weapons away from the prying eyes of the IAEA. Now its secret is out in the open, but what is more worrying is that Israel has proved to be an untrustworthy nuclear regime by offering to sell nuclear warheads to others. This is an act of a rogue state; a menace to world security.The U.S. and its allies should take note of Israel’s long record of breaking international laws and agreements over the nuclear issue. But we have come to expect all sorts of excuses coming from Israeli apologists. It would be unnerving to see those apologists lining up again to provide Israel with a reprieve.Osama Al Sharif is a veteran journalist and political commentator based in Jordan.(Source: Arab News)