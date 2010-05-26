Maradona pledges to go on naked run if Argentina wins World Cup

Argentine coach Diego Maradona promised to go on a naked run in Buenos Aires if his team wins the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the FM Metro radio station said on Wednesday.

""If we win the World Cup, I will run naked around the EL Obelisco in the center of Buenos Aires,"" Maradona said live on air.The Argentine press is sure Maradona will keep his promise as he earlier posed naked for the El Grafico magazine.The Argentine team head for South Africa on Friday. Maradona's side, which lost 6-1 away to Bolivia as it struggled to qualify for the tournament, face Nigeria, South Korea and Greece in Group B.(Source: RIA Novosti)