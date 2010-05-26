Music Museum exhibits virtuoso Ali-Naqi Vaziri’s paraphernalia

TEHRAN -- The Music Museum of Iran in Tehran dedicated a section to Iranian tar virtuoso Ali-Naqi Vaziri (1888-1980) displaying an assortment of maestro’s paraphernalia.

The collection containing a raincoat, spectacles, magnifying glasses, a sword, costumes, books, and several other items was unveiled on Tuesday in the presence of maestros and Vaziri’s family members.The museum curator Ali Moradkhani expressed his gratitude to Vaziri’s family and hopes that this would help to promote the notion of donation among others.He said that even if some families do not want to donate, they can give their families’ heirlooms in trust and the museum would take full responsibility for safeguarding and preservation.Later, Vaziri’s niece Mehrangiz Mallah, veteran singer Ahmad Ebrahimi, tar and setar virtuoso Keivan Saket who were among the participants next talked about Vaziri and his great role in the history of Iran’s music.Ali-Naqi Vaziri (1888-1980) was a tar virtuoso and was also skilled at playing setar and violin.He studied in the French music school École Supérieure de Musique and Hochschule fur Music in Berlin.Vaziri wrote the first notation for Iranian traditional music radif (the total collection of more than 200 gushehs -- traditional melodic modes -- in all 12 dastgahs is known as the radif).Photo: A number of objects belonging to Ali-Naqi Vaziri have been showcased in a section dedicated to the Iranian tar virtuoso at the Music Museum of Iran. (ISNA/Ruhollah Vahdati)