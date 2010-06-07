Iran futsal to face Brazil in Four Nations Cup Hangzhou

TEHRAN - Iran’s futsal team will play Brazil in the Four Nations Cup Hangzhou in China today/tomorrow.

The Asian champion will play versus the world champion at the Zhejiang Dragon Sports Center in Hangzhou.Iran plans to give its less experienced players a chance to enhance their skills in this tournament.The games program is as follows:June 8 China - Japan Brazil - IranJune 9 China - Iran Brazil - JapanJune 10 Brazil - China Iran – Japa