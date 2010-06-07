Iran futsal to face Brazil in Four Nations Cup Hangzhou
June 8, 2010 - 0:0
TEHRAN - Iran’s futsal team will play Brazil in the Four Nations Cup Hangzhou in China today/tomorrow.The Asian champion will play versus the world champion at the Zhejiang Dragon Sports Center in Hangzhou.
Iran plans to give its less experienced players a chance to enhance their skills in this tournament.
The games program is as follows:
June 8 China - Japan Brazil - Iran
June 9 China - Iran Brazil - Japan
June 10 Brazil - China Iran – Japa