Bodies of groom, wedding party members found

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) – The bodies of a groom and two members of his wedding party were found in the back of a truck four days after being snatched at gunpoint as they left the church in this violent border city, officials said Tuesday.

Family members of the victims said the men were related and U.S. citizens from La Mesa, New Mexico, according to the El Paso (Texas) Times.Chihuahua state prosecutors' spokesman Arturo Sandoval said all three victims were born in Mexico, according to birth certificates presented to investigators by their relatives. It wasn't clear if they also held U.S. citizenship.Sandoval said investigators were searching for gunmen who opened fire on the just-married couple and their guests in Ciudad Juarez, killing one person. The assailants then kidnapped the groom, his uncle and his brother.The gunmen left the bride at the church during Friday's attack in this city across the border from El Paso, Texas.The bodies of the three men were found in the back of a pickup truck late Monday, along with a fourth body of someone who had not been identified and might not have been at the wedding.Police identified the three victims as Rafael Morales Valencia, 29, his brother Jaime Morales Valencia, 25, and their uncle Guadalupe Morales Arriola, 47.More than 22,700 people have been killed in drug violence since the government began its offensive against cartels in 2006.