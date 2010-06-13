The column ‘Persian Press Review’ features the headlines and leading articles carried by Farsi dailies.

Sunday’s headlines:AFARINESH: Delivery of S-300 missile defense system to Iran will be suspended, announces Russian PM PutinIRAN: MPs set to present urgent bill to revise quality of cooperation with IAEA in response to sanctions resolution against IranASRAR: People will suffer consequences of discord between Majlis and administration, says MP TabeshPUL: Guardian Council answers “no” to Ahmadinejad’s request for revision of some Majlis ratifications; all ratified laws are bindingTAFAHOM: Cell phone imports into Iran rises by 100%TEHRAN-E EMROOZ: Rouholamini criticizes post-vote performance of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB)JAVAN: Tehran may punish us, says Russian PMKHORASAN: Medvedev, Putin opposed to delivery of S-300 defense system to Iran and membership of Iran in Shanghai Cooperation OrganizationSHARQ: Expediency Council chairman calls for unityQOSTARESH: 72 hours after adoption of sanctions resolution against Iran, Tehran Stock Exchange slightly risesHADAF-O EQTESAD: Central Bank to deal with banks which charge higher interests ratesKHABAR: Extreme principlism means going beyond Supreme Leader’s directivesHEMAYAT: Ayatollah Nouri-Hamedani expresses readiness to visit GazaLeading articles:JOMHURI-E ESLAMI in its editorial has downplayed the importance of the recently-approved sanctions resolutions against Iran. There is nothing new in the resolution. The companies targeted by the resolution are already faced with problems in their international transactions. It seems that this resolution is inconsistent and does not follow a clear policy. Adoption of such a resolution, not only can’t be considered as a success for Barack Obama, rather it proves an inconsistency in his approach that can be interpreted as an attempt to cover up his failures. The writer also comments on the position of Russia and China toward Iran and says these two countries aligned themselves with the United States and now they should be ready to face the consequences of their actions.ARMAN editorialist has also touched on the sanctions, describing them as ineffective to force Iran to halt its nuclear activities meant for peaceful purposes. The new resolution has repeated the same items set out in the three previous sanctions resolutions, and it seems that the Security Council has sought to reconfirm the previous sanctions. But there are two new provisions that seem to be in contradiction to the declared aim of the resolution, namely containment of Iran’s ballistic missiles capability. One provision allows inspection of Iranian ships and another one bans sale of conventional weapons to Iran. These two provisions have no relation to the Western countries’ unfounded accusation that Iran is seeking to build nuclear weapons.KHABAR in an article has bitterly attacked extremist principlists and called for the return of veteran and moderate principlists. The post-election incidents presented the best opportunity for some opportunist elements to take extremist actions and express radical remarks under the cloak of principlism. The far right principlists sought to eliminate other groups by appropriating the velayat faqih (rule of the supreme jurisprudence). Principlism is in direct contradiction to radicalism, but this group incorporated radicalism and extremism into the manifesto of principlism. In conclusion, the writer says today veteran and moderate principlists should try to steer principlism back into the right path.DONYA-E EQTESAD in its editorial entitled “Why Doesn’t Tariff Work?” has analyzed the administration’s inefficient tariff-setting policies. Iran is among the countries that impose the highest rate of tariff on imports to protect domestic business. However, this policy has failed to flourish economy and prevent the excessive importation of substandard and shoddy goods into the country. Why this happens? One analysis is that imposition of tariffs on imports, although is an appropriate tool to protect the domestic protection, cannot by itself resolve the problems facing the production sector and therefore other measures such as protecting investors, revising laws that hinder smooth running of business enterprise, and modifying foreign exchange and monetary policies should also be adopted to enable producers to manufacture products which are competitive in the international markets. As another reason, the administration’s tariff-setting policy is biased in favor of some industries like the state-monopolized automotive industry, and ignores industries that need to be protected.